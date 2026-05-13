Police: Teen’s Bluetooth linked him to crash, stolen car

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they arrested a 15-year-old for crashing a stolen car through a fence and running from the scene Tuesday.

SPD says the teen’s cell phone was still paired to the car’s Bluetooth settings.

Officers say they responded to reports of a crash in the area of 44th Ave S and S Willow Street at 7:30 pm.

When SPD arrived, they discovered an empty car with a damaged ignition in a front yard.

Police say they quickly found the suspect nearby.

They say the suspect denied being in the car, but witnesses identified him as the driver.

Officers say the suspect committed a hit-and-run into another vehicle nearby, causing a crash, just minutes before crashing into the yard.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile detention.

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