Pike Place Market adds new safety features to protect visitors

SEATTLE — Pike Place Market has new planters, barriers, and signs to protect people who are shopping and walking around.

Seattle Streets Alliances says green anti-vehicle ramming barriers will be put in place during summer weekends and major events like FIFA World Cup games. The barriers will limit traffic to emergency response vehicles only. On other days, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be “authorized vehicles only” signs in place. This will limit it to commercial load/unload, ADA access, and emergency responders.

These new safety features come after a successful first year of the pedestrian pilot that removed car traffic through the area. New data released by the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA) shows that foot traffic and sales have increased since the start of the pilot. According to the study, there was a 5.6% increase in visitors from 2024 to 2025. The study also shows a 6.5% increase in commercial sales year-over-year.

“Pike Place is the most visited destination in the state, and it can thrive as a working market without the main street being used for unnecessary vehicle parking,” said Gordon Padelford, Seattle Streets Alliance Executive Director. “This pilot shows we can support small businesses, improve safety, and create a better experience for everyone at the same time. Work should begin to design and install retractable bollards as soon as possible to create a safe and accessible market for all.”

The Pike Place Market PDA wants visitor feedback about their experience – to determine whether to keep the area car-less. They group has contracted with the University of Washington Urban Freight Lab to create a survey. You can fill it out here. Responses will help inform future decisions about the street and are needed by the end of May. It takes between 10 and 15 minutes to fill out and is completely anonymous.

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