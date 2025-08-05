Pike Place Market’s car-free pilot program extended into 2026

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market will stay car-free for a while longer.

Mayor Bruce Harrell says the pilot program has been extended through the spring of 2026.

“A step toward a safer, people-first downtown,” he shared online. “We’re proud to support this welcoming environment that boosts businesses and delivers one of the best pedestrian experiences in the country.”

The program went into effect at the end of April— restricting vehicle access at First Avenue and Pike Street.

Only the following are allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

Emergency vehicles

Disabled parking permit holders

Delivery trucks

Curbside pickups

Vendor loading/unloading

A transportation official is stationed to help direct traffic to the Market’s Western Avenue garage.

