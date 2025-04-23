Pike Place Market goes car-free in pilot program

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Starting Wednesday, Pike Place Market is partially closing to cars through a new Seattle pilot project to address congestion and safety.

The new rules restrict vehicle access at First Ave and Pike Street, allowing only emergency vehicles, disabled parking permit holders, delivery trucks, vendor loading/unloading, and curbside pickups, according to The Seattle Times.

Drivers can no longer turn left from First Ave into Pike Place, and long-term parking is banned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for those with disabled permits. A transportation official will be stationed to help direct traffic to the Market’s Western Avenue garage.

Pike Place Market closure aims to boost safety





The closure aligns with Mayor Bruce Harrell’s recent push to rework the market as a more pedestrian-friendly space, explained The Seattle Times. It also coincides with the street restoration work between Pine and Virginia Streets. Construction is set for weekdays only and should wrap up by August.

The debate over closing the market to through traffic has existed nearly as long as Pike Place itself. Even though the change is not currently permanent, it soon could be.

