Someone in Chelan County tested positive for hantavirus

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Someone has tested positive for hantavirus in Chelan County.

According to the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD), the person has the Sin Nombre virus (SNV) Hantavirus. This means there is no connection to the cases discovered on the MV Hondius cruise ship. Those cases are a different type: Andes Virus Hantavirus. The Sin Nombre virus does not spread from person to person.

At this time, limited details are being released to protect the privacy of the individual and their family.

“Exposure most likely occurred in or around the home, where mice were reportedly encountered,” the department shared. “Health officials remind community members to take precautions, especially during spring cleaning and when entering enclosed spaces where rodents may be present.”

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is caused by exposure to infected rodents or their droppings, urine, or saliva. People can become infected when virus particles become airborne and are breathed in, particularly while cleaning in cabins, campers, sheds, garages, unused vehicles, storage areas, barns, crawl spaces, or other enclosed areas where rodents have been present.

“Hantavirus infections are rare, but they can be severe. Counties in north central Washington do see occasional cases. There are typically one to five cases of Sin Nombre virus Hantavirus per year in Washington residents, seen throughout the state” said Dr. James Wallace, the Public Health Officer for CDHD.

Symptoms

Symptoms typically develop one to eight weeks after exposure and may initially resemble the flu. Early symptoms may include:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches, especially in the thighs, hips, back, and shoulders

Headache

Chills

Dizziness

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain

Later symptoms may include:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Difficulty breathing

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