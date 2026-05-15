Search underway for inmate who escaped Monroe Correctional Complex

MONROE, Wash. — Right now, there’s a search underway for an inmate who escaped the Monroe Correctional Complex.

According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, Samuel Evans escaped the Minimum Security Unit around 10:53 p.m. on Thursday.

According to DOC, staff noticed Kimble was missing during a formal count at 3:30 a.m. on Friday. They restricted movement and did a thorough search of the grounds. Staff reviewed surveillance footage to determine when Kimble escaped. They notified law enforcement and nearby schools.

Kimble is currently serving a sentence of 27 months for a conviction of a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation.

He was last seen wearing state grey sweatpants, a khaki jacket, and a black do-rag.

If you see Kimble, do not approach him. Please call 911 with information or DOC headquarters at 360-480-2696.

Right now, local law enforcement and DOC are focused on finding Kimble. Once he’s back in custody, DOC will conduct a review to determine how he escaped.

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