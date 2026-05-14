Person found shot to death on Everett sidewalk

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person or people who shot someone dead in Everett last night.

Deputies were called to 120th Street SE on Wednesday after someone heard gunshots. When they arrived, they found someone dead on the sidewalk.

Law enforcement deployed drones and sent out K9s to try and find a suspect – but didn’t have any luck. No one has been arrested at this time.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (425) 388-3845.

Positive identification, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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