BREAKING: Suspect in UW stabbing turns himself in, police confirm

SEATTLE — The suspect in the stabbing of a University of Washington student has turned himself in and is in custody, Seattle police confirmed Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the suspect turned himself in to Bellevue police last night around 10:30 p.m.

He was then transferred to SPD and booked into the King County Jail.

Police say he will likely be in court today or tomorrow.

This is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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