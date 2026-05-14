Costco food court favorite on borrowed time as new item tests in Chicago

Costco has been quietly testing a new food court item, and it may replace a fan favorite.

Costco is testing chicken strips at six Chicago locations as a replacement for the calzone, according to Costco Insider.

“The meal is extremely filling, and we have heard it tastes great too,” the independent website wrote on Instagram.

Costco Insider said the $6.99 strips are baked, not fried, and come at a whopping 1,640 calories per set.

The meal comes with five strips and a sweet honey mustard dipping sauce.

The Takeout reported that the chicken strips debuted in Chicago on May 4. While they can be found in food courts internationally, this marks the first time they have been offered in the U.S.

Costco’s hot dog combo deal also gets a tweak

The chicken strips aren’t the only shake-up at Costco’s food court lately. Last month, the Issaquah-based wholesale giant altered its beloved $1.50 hot dog combo deal for the first time in 40 years.

Although the cost of the deal remains unchanged, Costco offered a new drink option for customers — a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water.

It remains unclear when the new option will be available across all 643 warehouse locations in the U.S., but shoppers in California, Nevada, and Virginia have already seen the new deal popping up at checkout.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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