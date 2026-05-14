Man accused of throwing rock at monk seal in Hawaii arrested near Seattle

SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors say the man who allegedly threw a rock at an endangered monk seal on the island of Maui, Hawaii, is set to appear in federal court in Seattle on Thursday.

Documents say 38-year-old Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, of Covington, WA, was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday by special agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

He has been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to court documents.

On May 5, Lytvynchuk was allegedly captured on video picking up a large rock and throwing it at the monk seal named ‘Lani,’ narrowly missing her nose and causing her to rear out of the water, the complaint said.

Court documents say when witnesses informed Lytvynchuk that police had been called, he reportedly said he was “rich enough to pay the fines.”

If found in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, he could face up to a year in prison for each charge and up to $70,000 in fines, prosecutors said.

“The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity,” U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said.

“We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani,” he said.

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