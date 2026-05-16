Study: Washington beats California as the most cosmetic surgery-obsessed state

According to a new study, Washington — not California — is the state where cosmetic surgery is most popular, at least based on Google searches.

The study, conducted by Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island, analyzed 300 cosmetic surgery keywords over a 12-month period to determine which state showed the most interest. The keywords researched included “cost of tummy tuck,” “blepharoplasty near me,” and “rhinoplasty before and after.”

Washington topped all states, with 43,728 searches over the study period.

“The most popular cosmetic procedure in [Washington] is the Brazilian butt lift, also called BBL, a procedure that transfers fat from other areas of the body to enhance the shape and size of the buttocks, which registers 7,775 average monthly searches,” the study read. “Second is the breast lift, a surgery that raises and reshapes sagging breasts, with 5,953 average searches, and third is the blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the eyelids, with 3,925 average searches.”

California had the second-most searches, according to the study, followed by New York, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and Georgia. The Brazilian butt lift is the most-searched cosmetic procedure across all 10 top states.

“Cosmetic procedures have become increasingly accessible and widely discussed, leading to a significant shift in how they are perceived and, therefore, a normalization of these treatments among both public figures and the general population,” Dr. Ari Hoschander, head plastic surgeon at Breast Reduction Surgeons of Long Island, stated. “What stands out is that Washington, not California or Florida, leads the country. This may reflect the growing accessibility of procedures in the Pacific Northwest and a shift away from the traditional cosmetic surgery hotspots.”

The 10 states with the least amount of searches related to cosmetic surgery are Mississippi, West Virginia, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arkansas, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Search volumes were aggregated at the state level and adjusted for each state’s population to ensure comparability.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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