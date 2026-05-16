Mountain snow, lowland downpours with isolated thunder to start weekend

An unusually cold pocket of air aloft associated with an upper-level low pressure trough moves across the region into the weekend.

The source of this cold air is up near Alaska, and it’s being driven our way by strong northwest winds. It certainly has made our summer-like warmth of late sort of a faint memory!

Friday night and Saturday will be a period of active weather. Here’s a look ahead:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for the potential for 4-8″ of accumulation around 4,000 feet and higher elevations (higher amounts on the peaks) but at Snoqualmie Pass at 3,000 feet, accumulating snow is unlikely.

In the lowlands: on Saturday morning, there will be some peeks of sunshine but also plenty of clouds and some showers around. Morning lows will be chilly in the 40s. Given the chilly airmass in place, some of the showers of rain could have some ice pellets mixed in!

By Saturday afternoon, with a little sunshine and clouds, there are likely to be some heavier downpours building, especially in the central and south Sound and nearer the mountains, as well as the southwest interior and south coast. The chance for lightning and showers of small hail will increase in these areas, though no severe weather is expected.

Highs will only be in the 50s Saturday and it’ll be a little breezy again, especially nearer downpours and any thunderstorms.

Make sure to download the KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather App to stay on top of weather this weekend! (kiro7apps.com)

The precipitation will largely come to an end in the lowlands Saturday evening, though there could still be some showers of snow in the Cascades into Saturday night.

Sunday will have clearing skies after some morning clouds and highs in the low 60s in Seattle. Through the week, expect a mainly dry forecast with only a very slight chance of showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s for most of the Sound through the week, so seasonably mild.

I don’t expect any significant heat through the next seven to ten days, and the early outlook for Memorial Day weekend is for highs in the 60s. Will it stay dry for the holiday? That’s still a little too early to know!

©2026 Cox Media Group