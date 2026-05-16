Tacoma Humane to change policies after deadly dog attack at marathon

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County says it is changing how it operates after a deadly dog attack.

The attack happened at the beginning of the month at Dune Peninsula after the Tacoma City Marathon.

The owner of the dog that was killed, Paul Baek, shared his story with KIRO 7.

He saw a large dog grab his pup, 10-year-old Brownie, bite down, and shake.

Brownie did not survive his injuries.

The Humane Society was trying to get the dog in their care adopted that day. Instead, the shelter euthanized it after the attack.

Tacoma Humane released two statements following the attack, saying they accept full responsibility and sharing measures that would be taken in light of the incident.

On March 8, shelter organizers said they would be pausing shelter dog attendance at off-site events while they “complete a comprehensive review” and “evaluate their processes.”

On Wednesday, March 13, they released a third statement, listing further measures to “strengthen the safeguards and infrastructure already in place” amidst calls for accountability from the community.

These include:

Increasing the number of personnel attending each event to ensure a consistent buddy system

Expanding training opportunities for volunteers interested in handling dogs at off-site events

Providing additional handling tools, supplies, and resources for staff and volunteers attending off-site events with animals

Tacome Humane also said they plan to look for a third-party review of their off-site event processes for future events.

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