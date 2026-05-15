Auburn police officer arrested for immoral communications with minor

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An officer with the Auburn Police Department was arrested Friday morning, accused of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the 42-year-old officer was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. and was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the filing of formal charges.

Upon being notified of the investigation, Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier worked with PCSO investigators to facilitate taking the officer into custody at the police station, to ensure the safety of all involved. Chief Caillier stated,

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department,” said Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier. “Our duty as officers is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, especially children. This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible, while still ensuring that due process is followed.”

The officer was booked into the Pierce County Jail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

“Law enforcement agencies are entrusted by the community to uphold the law and protect the public. That responsibility includes holding our own officers accountable when allegations of criminal conduct arise,” the department stated.

©2026 Cox Media Group