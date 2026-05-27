Washington health insurance rates could rise 22.4% on average in 2027

Health insurance rates could increase next year for hundreds of thousands of Washington residents who buy coverage on the individual market.
The Washington State Insurance Commissioner’s Office said 13 insurance companies that offer individual health plans have filed requests for premium increases for 2027. The average requested increase is 22.4%.
More than 280,000 people in Washington who do not get health insurance through their jobs rely on the individual market.
“Nearly 250,000 of them shopped through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange last year,” according to a news release from the State Insurance Commissioner’s Office. “That figure was down 13% from 2025 after Congress failed to renew the Enhanced Advanced Premium Tax Credits.”
Providence Health Plan to drop individual health insurance coverage in 2027
Last year, 14 insurance companies offered individual plans. Providence Health Plan was among them. However, in 2027, it will no longer offer coverage. That plan had 254 enrollees.
According to the release, 90% of people buying plans through the Exchange were enrolled in a Cascade Care Savings plan in 2026 — up from 79% in 2025. Cascade Care plans are available through the Exchange for households at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
“I know the requested rate changes will be difficult for individuals and families,” Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer said. “We’re going to spend the next several months reviewing every assumption made by the insurers to make sure their requests are justified.”
Open enrollment is set for November.
The release laid out how much of an increase each company is requesting.
Requested 2027 Washington Health Insurance Rate Increases
|Company name
|Sold on Exchange, off Exchange, or both
|Number of people impacted
|Requested average rate change
|Asuris Northwest Health
|Off Exchange
|789
|14.9%
|BridgeSpan Health Company
|On Exchange
|209
|12.7%
|Community Health Plan of Washington
|On Exchange
|36,854
|24.5%
|Coordinated Care Corporation
|On Exchange
|97,979
|27.8%
|Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest
|Both
|8,180
|9.5%
|Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington
|Both
|40,341
|14%
|LifeWise Health Plan of Washington
|On Exchange
|25,628
|21.3%
|Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.
|On Exchange
|30,845
|25.8%
|Premera Blue Cross
|On Exchange
|9,639
|24%
|Regence BlueShield
|Both
|16,016
|8.6%
|Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon
|Both
|8,336
|17.4%
|UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.
|Both
|6,759
|26.4%
|Wellpoint Washington, Inc.
|Both
|269
|13.7%
|Total
|281,844
|22.4%
This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com
Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.
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