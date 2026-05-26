Teen killed in front of girlfriend in Parkland identified, surveillance video released

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old in front of his girlfriend in Parkland.

On Tuesday, detectives released surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, hoping someone might recognize it.

Braylon Daniel Diaz was killed while walking his girlfriend home on Sunday evening. The sheriff’s office believes it was a random attack.

According to detectives, a vehicle pulled up and called him over. The people inside then robbed him of some jewelry, shot him, and took off. Diaz didn’t survive.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants to call their office and speak with a detective.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for any surveillance video that may have captured suspects in the area of 102nd Street South and Sheridan Avenue South.

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