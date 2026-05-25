Teen robbed in Parkland, shot to death in front of his girlfriend

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the people who robbed a teenage boy in Parkland and then shot him to death in front of his girlfriend.

On May 24 at approximately 7:13 p.m., several people called 911 to report a 16-year-old boy had been shot and was lying in the roadway at Sheridan Avenue South.

Deputies responded and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Preliminary information indicates the boy was walking with his girlfriend when a vehicle approached and called him over. According to deputies, the people inside robbed the boy of some jewelry, shot him, and then took off.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for any surveillance video that may have captured suspects in the area of 102nd Street South and Sheridan Avenue South.

The suspects may also be seen within a five-mile radius of the shooting location between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The victim had been walking near the tennis courts by Washington High School, then walked North on Ainsworth to either 104th or 108th Street South, then turned North on Sheridan Avenue South.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information about the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office and speak with a detective.

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