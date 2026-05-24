Surveillance video shows major shootout near Aurora Ave. club

SEATTLE — Shocking surveillance footage obtained by KIRO 7 shows a massive shootout on Aurora Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, more than 40 shots were fired.

Seattle police said two groups of people were shooting at each other near the corner of Aurora and 100th. Several businesses were damaged by the gunfire. No one was injured.

“It doesn’t happen in Shoreline or Bellevue, why does it happen here?” said Rudy Pantoja, who works with the businesses along Aurora.

Pantoja shared surveillance footage from several of the stores. The footage shows a crowd of people standing outside a lounge before the shots were fired. It shows a man firing a handgun and another ducking for cover behind a car while firing off shots.

“Shots were fired,” Pantoja said. “Umpteen, I mean, I couldn’t even tell you how many.”

The business owners spent Saturday repairing bullet holes in their storefronts.

Pantoja is fed up with the violence, and he is not alone.

“Last night, I woke up to gunfire again,” Peter Orr said. “First thing.”

Orr lives just behind the businesses. He’s got tired of the near-constant shootings, so he started a Facebook page called “Life on Aurora” to track them. He blames the violence on the Aurora corridor’s drug and sex trade.

Mayor Katie Wilson promised increased police patrols in the area after reports that a baby was nearly struck by a bullet, but Orr wants to see the root cause addressed.

“This is what keeps happening every night, and it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt,” he said.

Seattle police said there were no arrests, and anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

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