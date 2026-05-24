2 men killed in Kent when car hits pole, catches fire

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are investigating a crash that killed two men early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to an area on 68th Ave. S, between S 216th and 220th Streets, around 1 a.m. for a car that crashed into an electric pole and was fully engulfed in flames.

When crews were able to put the fire out, they found two men dead inside.

Kent police say one man was 38 years old and the other was 44.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. A witness told police that the vehicle may have side-swiped another vehicle before hitting the pole.

It’s unclear if impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this accident or have information about the circumstances, leave a tip at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

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