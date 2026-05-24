Seattle ranked as best city in the U.S. to host World Cup, study finds

SEATTLE — As Seattle prepares for a barrage of soccer fans and a month-long downtown party, a new study confirmed the city is the perfect place to hold the World Cup.

Seattle was ranked the best city in the U.S. to host the World Cup, according to a recent report by The Action Network.

The Action Network scored cities based on accessibility, cost, atmosphere, safety and weather, and hotel access, ranking them on a scale of zero to 100. Seattle led U.S. host cities with a 57.3, buoyed by an 89 in walkability, a 13.37 bar density, a 2.51 hotel density, and a 45-minute trip to the stadium.

“Seattle gives fans the strongest U.S. blend of walkability, nearby bars, hotel availability, and manageable stadium access,” the sports betting news and analysis site stated.

Seattle was followed by Atlanta, which had a score of 43.6, and Los Angeles with 37.6. Meanwhile, Kansas City was at the bottom of the pack, with a score of 16.7.

“For traveling fans, the game itself is only 90 minutes, but everything around it can define the entire trip,” an Action Network spokesperson stated. “The biggest mistake fans can make is planning around the host city name alone. A stadium two hours from downtown, limited bars nearby, or 94-degree heat can quickly change the experience. This index puts the full matchday picture in one place, from travel time and cost to safety, atmosphere, and hotel access, so fans know what to expect before they book and can make the most of whichever city they visit.”

Vancouver, B.C., beats Seattle for best city to host World Cup globally

Vancouver, B.C., took the top spot for best city to host the World Cup globally with a score of 82.2. The City of Glass was given a 98 in walkability, a 3.71 in hotel density, a 70.3-degree matchday temperature, and a 36-minute trip to the stadium.

“Vancouver combines the easiest stadium-area movement with strong nearby hotel access, giving visiting fans a more compact and convenient matchday base,” The Action Network stated.

While Seattle took the overall top spot in the U.S., it didn’t make No. 1 for any of the specific categories. Best walkability was given to Vancouver, while the fastest stadium trip was given to Atlanta. Toronto had the best fan-social scene, and Monterrey and Guadalajara were tied for the lowest beer price. The best hotel density was given to Vancouver, while Boston had the highest safety score.

Toronto came in as the second-best city to host the World Cup globally with a score of 63.2, followed by Seattle.

Seattle’s Lumen Field will host four group-stage matches: Belgium vs. Egypt on June 15, USA vs. Australia on June 19, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar on June 24, and Egypt vs. Iran on June 26.

For more information on tickets and matches, visit the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 website.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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