Four people were seriously injured in Lynnwood

Just after 7:30 pm Friday evening, Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a serious injury crash near 164th Street SW and Meadow Road in Lynnwood.

According to a statement from the office, a person driving a minivan may have experienced a medical emergency causing their vehicle to leave the road, and strike two pedestrians before colliding with a tree and coming to a stop.

One pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, and two people, a man and a woman, who were in the car, all suffered serious injuries. Another pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrians and passengers were transported to Harborview Medical Center and Providence Regional Medical Center, according to the office.

After the crash, the road remained closed for several hours.

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