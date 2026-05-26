Major chemical explosion at Longview packaging plant sends several to the hospital

A major explosion in Longview sent several people to the hospital with chemical burns early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7:18 a.m., the Longview Fire Department (LFD) responded to a hazardous material incident at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company at 3401 Industrial Way, LFD announced.

At the facility, there was an implosion involving a vat of chemical treatment product, leaving several people with chemical burns and other injuries.

LFD Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch described the scene as a “mass casualty scene,” according to The Associated Press.

Several victims transported to nearby hospitals after chemical implosion in Longview

All victims were transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Gorsuch noted that first responders had decontaminated patients before they were transported to local hospitals.

“The initial call came out as chemical burns, and initial resources found that there were multiple patients,” LFD Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch told KIRO Newsradio.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the public, though the scene remains active. The extent of the injuries is not fully known at this time.

LFD crews and a Hazardous Materials Team are currently on the scene working alongside Nippon Dynawave employees to mitigate the product and container that was involved.

The responding agencies included LPD, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders. In total, the response included five fire engines, seven ambulances, four chief officers, and a Hazardous Materials Team.

Residents have been asked to avoid Industrial Way and the surrounding area.

The number of people injured in the explosion is unknown as of this reporting.

The Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company is a kraft pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging plant. The pulp and paper mill currently has roughly 550 employees, while the liquid packaging plant has about 450 employees, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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