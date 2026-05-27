From Triple XXX Root Beer to Burgermaster: Issaquah’s iconic drive-in spot gets new life

The Seattle-based burger joint Burgermaster held a grand opening on Tuesday for its newest location in the former Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In.

The new Burgermaster location is at 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd. in Issaquah, and the company has plans for several special events throughout the day, Burgermaster announced.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back for the classic Burgermaster drive-in experience in Issaquah,” Alex Jensen, third-generation owner and CEO, said. “This celebration is our way of thanking the community for their incredible support.”

What’s on the menu: giveaways, prizes, and a new root beer

Opening day festivities began at 10:30 a.m., featuring exclusive merchandise, special guest appearances, prizes, giveaways, and other events to go alongside its offerings of burgers, shakes, and fries.

“After a long time coming, we are so excited to finally announce that Burgermaster Issaquah will officially open,” Burgermaster stated via social media. “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring this location to life and cannot wait to welcome the Issaquah community in.”

Paired with the grand opening, Burgermaster is also debuting its new signature root beer, “Grandpa Phil’s Root Beer!”, a classic, old-fashioned recipe with real cane sugar and no artificial flavors.

“The new beverage delivers a rich, nostalgic root beer taste made with quality ingredients, and guests will have the opportunity to be among the first to try it during opening day festivities,” Burgermaster stated.

Issaquah’s debut follows the closure of Burgermaster’s original Seattle spot

In early 2025, Burgermaster announced it would close its original location in Seattle’s University District neighborhood after being open for roughly 73 years.

“After 73 incredible years, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the impending closure of our University District Burgermaster location at the end of February,” Burgermaster’s statement read. “Built in 1952, this was the very first Burgermaster, and it has been an enduring cornerstone of Seattle’s history, serving countless students, families, and visitors over the decades.”

The reason for the closure is that the company didn’t own the land where the location sat. That parcel, along with several others, including the boarded-up Safeway next door to the west, was being bundled for a $400 million mixed-use development that includes a 944,700-square-foot apartment building and 26,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

The Burgermaster legacy: From a 1952 drive-in to five locations across the Puget Sound

Founded in 1952 by Phil Jensen, the business began as a 1950s-style drive-in restaurant with the first location in the University District.

Jenson envisioned healthy and high-quality food to be served at a fraction of the price of a gourmet restaurant. After Jenson was approached by two brothers who urged him to open a restaurant in Seattle, the dream became a reality.

Since then, Burgermaster has expanded to five locations across the Puget Sound region, with restaurants in Bellevue, Aurora, Mill Creek, Mount Vernon, and its newest location in Issaquah.

Despite Jenson’s passing in 2009, the company continues to pride itself on “giving the customer a better deal,” which has been carried out by Jenson’s son and grandson, who continue to run Burgermaster to this day.

“We’re very thankful for the prosperity that Burgermaster has had, and we can’t wait to keep growing and feeding the Seattle area their beloved burgers, fries, and otherwise for a long time to come!” Burgermaster stated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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