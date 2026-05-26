Meta announces layoffs for over 1,300 employees in WA

Meta announced its laying off 1,395 workers in our state.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, employees were notified on May 20. Their last day with the company will be July 22.

The following locations were impacted:

1101 Dexter Ave N in Seattle (approx. 215 affected employees)

1531 Utah Avenue S in Seattle (approx. 44 affected employees)

1550 121st Ave NE in Bellevue (approx. 699 affected employees)

9845 Willows Road NE in Redmond (approx. 206 affected employees)

Approximately 231 affected remote employees residing within Washington

KIRO 7 is reaching out to Meta to ask about the reason for the layoffs.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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