Community members help subdue 18-year-old after he allegedly tries to attack woman at Seattle park

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to strike a woman with a knife and an improvised weapon at Hing Hay Park on Tuesday.

At approximately 4 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of a fight with weapons in the 400 block of Maynard Avenue S., SPD announced.

Once officers arrived, they detained the armed man and started an investigation. SPD determined that the man “walked up to the group inquiring about fentanyl … his drug of choice,” according to the SPD report.

Seattle parkgoers intervene after man allegedly brandishes knife

The parkgoers reportedly did not use narcotics and requested that the man leave the area. After a verbal confrontation arose, the man left the scene but returned soon after and allegedly brandished weapons.

He attempted to stab the group by swinging the knife at them, which caused them to leave the immediate area.

The man then allegedly approached a 27-year-old woman and threatened her with the knife. The man also allegedly attempted to strike her with a large metal object attached to a chain. The woman avoided the attack because of the warnings from community members, who also attempted to subdue him until police could arrive.

The woman also reported that the same man had assaulted her a few days prior at Third Avenue S. and Yesler Way.

The man was ultimately booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

SPD’s investigation remains underway.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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