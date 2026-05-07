Federal Way man charged with murder after allegedly shooting friend, dog in front yard

A 42-year-old Federal Way man suspected of fatally shooting a longtime friend and the friend’s dog in their own front yard has been charged with first-degree murder.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) charged Daniel Joseph Bray with murder in the first degree with a firearm enhancement in connection with the May 1 shooting. Bray is also charged with animal cruelty in the first degree with a firearm enhancement.

Federal Way shooting captured on Ring doorbell cameras

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. along 40th Avenue Southeast in the Dash Point neighborhood of Federal Way, according to charging documents.

“The defendant was wearing a COVID-style mask, dark gloves, and a light-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head,” the documents stated.

Multiple Ring doorbell cameras captured Bray walking toward Jeremy Fogelquist’s home. About a minute after he walked into the front yard, shots rang out.

“A next-door neighbor heard multiple gunshots around 10:30 a.m. and heard Jeremy screaming ‘why, why’ and ‘help’ repeatedly,” the documents stated. “The neighbor called 911 and provided a ring camera with audio that captures the gunshots and Jeremy’s cries for help as well as the loud yelping and howling of Polly, Jeremy’s pitbull.”

Victim identified his shooter before dying

Before Fogelquist died, he called 911 and his wife and identified Daniel Bray as his shooter, according to the certification for determination of probable cause. Fogelquist had wounds to his chest, leg, and left ear. His dog, Polly, was shot in the side and head.

According to the documents, Fogelquist’s wife provided investigators with a voicemail from him.

“Ashley, I’ve been shot. I’m dying,” he said. “I swear to God, it was Daniel Bray.”

Friendship ended over racist slur, documents say

Bray and Jeremy Fogelquist had been friends for more than 10 years, according to the charging documents.

“They went to college together and recently had a falling out over a racist slur that Daniel made about Ashley Fogelquist’s daughter from a previous relationship, who was bi-racial,” the documents stated.

Bray was arrested in Spokane.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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