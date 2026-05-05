Man arrested in connection to death of Covington family member

COVINGTON, Wash. — A man accused of killing a family member in Covington is now behind bars.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Kyle Cathcart since Friday after someone was found dead inside a home on 186th Place SE.

The City of Covington announced Tuesday that Cathcart was arrested after police spent time searching for him in the Timberline area.

KIRO 7 reached out to the sheriff’s office, which confirmed that late Monday, the Renton Police Department found Cathcart and turned him over.

Police were called to the Covington home around 7 a.m. on May 1. One person was found dead inside a home on 186th Place SE. Another was hurt.

The three children were removed from the home and taken to a neighbor’s house.

Deputies said there was probable cause to arrest Cathcart. They didn’t elaborate, other than to say it was in connection with the death of a family member at their shared home.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

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