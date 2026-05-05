Boater facing BUI charges after crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

STEILACOOM, Wash. — Authorities are warning about boater safety after a wild crash was caught on video in Pierce County.

It happened last Friday evening near the Steilacoom Ferry Dock.

There was a 911 call reporting the boater appeared to be passed out.

Now, he’s suspected of BUI – boating under the influence.

Michael Godat, a Department of Corrections ferry captain, was on the dock nearby as the speeding boat was caught on video, which was shared by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat came close to two ferries, then crashed straight into the rocks.

“Next thing I know, I hear this big thud,” said Godat.

Godat says he and a friend rushed over to help the boater.

“He said he didn’t know where he was at. We’re like, ‘what happened man, what happened?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know, I just woke up here, and I don’t know what’s going on.’ We’re like, ‘how is that possible?’” said Godat.

Steilacoom PD and the PCSO Marine Services Unit responded.

Investigators say the 21-year-old boater was the only one onboard, no one else was hurt.

“When I responded, I was expecting to see mass trauma. It’s just amazing that you could walk away from something like that,” said Godat.

Investigators say multiple alcoholic containers were found in the boat and in the water.

The man was arrested for boating under the influence.

“This video serves as a very good reminder that being under the influence and boating can have the same effects as driving and being on the roads and being impaired and we will treat it the same way and charge it the same way as well,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto.

PCSO says the 21-year-old will not be charged until the toxicology report comes back.

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