21-year-old arrested for manslaughter after man shot, killed during Port Orchard dispute

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — One man was killed, and another was arrested after a shooting in Port Orchard over the weekend, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, the sheriff’s office reportedly intercepted a vehicle containing three men near Onley Avenue East and East Washington Street.

The three men were allegedly involved in a shooting near Beach Drive East that same day. Investigators state that the alleged shooter, a 21-year-old man, fired a single round during a dispute, “reportedly believing the firearm was unloaded.”

Both the victim and the alleged shooter were in the vehicle, while the third man drove. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver and the alleged shooter called 911 en route to the hospital, but deputies caught up with them first.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that all three men were about the same age and were cooperative with deputies.

The suspect was booked into Kitsap County Jail for investigation of manslaughter, deputies say. The case has been referred to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.

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