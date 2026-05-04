Child shot in Olympic National Park

A child was hit by a bullet while in the Olympic National Park with his dad over the weekend, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports that a 911 call came in at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, from a man stating his vehicle had been shot, his child had been struck by a bullet, and he was driving to Mason General Hospital.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) patrol units met the man and his son at the hospital. They determined the shooting had occurred in the Olympic National Forest, in the area of Forest Service Road 23 and Spider Lake.

The child was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment, according to MCSO.

Patrol deputies found “involved individuals” in the area of the shooting, and ultimately detained a suspect, who was booked into the Mason County Jail for first-degree assault.

MCSO detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, but confirmed that there are no community safety concerns at this time.

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