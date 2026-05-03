Deputies looking for Covington homicide suspect

COVINGTON, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a recent homicide.

On May 1, around 7 a.m., a person was found dead inside a home on 186th Place SE. Another person was found injured inside.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 a husband and father of three was covered in blood and taken away in an ambulance.

The three children were removed from the home and taken to a neighbor’s house, but apparently were not hurt.

Kendra Smith lives across the street and says she never knew the family to have any problems.

“No, they have always been very kind, fun – they’re always outside and involved, kids are always out playing,” said Smith.

The King County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Kyle Cathcart.

Deputies say there is probable cause to arrest him in connection with the death of a family member at their shared home.

Cathcart was injured during the incident, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

He is likely on foot and may have an “obvious black eye” and bandaged hands.

Cathcart was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants. He is bald and may have a goatee.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.

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