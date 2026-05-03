Wanted felon rams patrol cars; shot at by Pierce Co.deputies before breaking into homes and escaping

MIDLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) are looking for a wanted suspect who was involved in an incident with deputies early Sunday morning.

On May 3, around 2 a.m., a deputy with Pierce County found a man slumped over in a vehicle at 72nd St E. and 9th Ave. Ct. E. in Midland.

The sheriff’s office said it identified the man as someone with multiple felony warrants, including second-degree assault, eluding and escape from community custody.

While the person was slumped over, deputies positioned their patrol vehicles around it to prevent him from escape when he woke up.

However, when the man did wake up, he began ramming the patrol vehicles, according to PCFIT.

Deputies said he was able to ram an escape route with his vehicle, and was able to get out, despite having deflated tires.

According to PCFIT, he drove at a deputy, and shots were fired.

No deputies were injured and the man continued his escape.

A few minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located, crashed, running, and abandoned at a home on 85th St. E.

Multiple people called 911 to say that a man had shown up on their property asking for help and appeared to have blood on him. His description matched the suspect, deputies said.

According to PCFIT, that person matching the description of the suspect had broken into a few homes and left after being confronted.

Despite an extensive three-and-a-half hour track with K9s and drones, the suspect was not located.

If you live in the area, keep your doors and vehicles locked.

PCFIT will be taking over this investigation per standard protocol with any officer-involved shooting.

KIRO 7 has reached out for a suspect description.

Call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

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