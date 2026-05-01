Cashing in on Airbnb during the World Cup

SEATTLE — Hundreds of Airbnb hosts are getting ready to welcome guests to Western Washington as they visit for the World Cup.

And the company is offering up strategies and a $750 incentive to motivate new hosts.

So how can you cash in?

“I just want to book that week just to say I’m with FIFA,” Airbnb host Jacqueline Espinosa said. “I’m in!”

For a year now, Espinosa’s been renting out her Airbnb, Sofie’s Junction, in West Seattle.

It’s named after her mother and was their family home before she and her sister inherited it.

“I wanted to be a Superhost,” Espinosa said.

It has plenty of outdoor spaces, including a fire pit. It also has three bedrooms with four beds and a games area downstairs.

KIRO 7 first met Espinosa at an Airbnb workshop in Pioneer Square, where company officials told attendees that the U.S. vs. Australia game is the biggest demand-driver for Seattle matches right now.

They pointed out the tool on the Airbnb website that helps hosts compare pricing and ensure their listing is priced appropriately.

“On Airbnb alone, we’re looking at twenty-three thousand guests booking for the World Cup,” said Airbnb Communications Lead Matt McNama.

“So how do you make your listing stand out from the crowd?” reporter Linzi Sheldon asked.

“The first thing you want to do is have some really fantastic photos, so take photos with lots of great light,” McNama said. “You want to have a description that really speaks to the benefits of your home and also the benefits to your community. Keep in mind when people are traveling, they’re not just staying on Airbnb, they’re exploring the neighborhood.”

McNama said that means describing nearby attractions and things visitors can do.

Airbnb is offering $750 to new hosts in World Cup cities if they have their first booking before the end of July.

“Now is the time to get your listing up there,” he said. “So set up your listing. It takes about 24 hours for the listing to be set up on the platform.”

Espinosa is ready to welcome guests. She has seven nights still available in June.

So, how easy is it to turn your home into an Airbnb?

Tonight on KIRO 7 News, starting at 5 p.m., KIRO 7 reporter Linzi Sheldon is looking into what you need to know about regulations in your city. She’s also finding out about more strategies to help make sure your listing gets noticed.

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