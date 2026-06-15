Teen dies after being pulled from Lake Sammamish

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Multiple eastside crews responded to a water rescue on Lake Sammamish on Sunday evening that ended in the death of a teen.

The call went out around 4:30 p.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park in Issaquah for reports of a person who went underwater.

Crews were able to pull the teen out of the water.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, first responders tried CPR and other life saving measures on her for an hour, but the teen did not survive.

The circumstances of the teen’s death remain under investigation. It’s unclear at this time if her death is being investigated as a drowning.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group