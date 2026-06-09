Mercer Island High School student dies after being struck by lacrosse ball at recruiting showcase

A Mercer Island High School sophomore and aspiring lacrosse player died from injuries he suffered at a lacrosse recruiting showcase last week.

His mother, Jessica, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram. Her son, Eliot Abramson, was hit in the back of the neck by a lacrosse ball at Islander Stadium last Monday. He lost consciousness while a firefighter kept his heart beating until paramedics could get him to Harborview Medical Center.

“Many of you know that on Monday evening, our beloved son and brother, Eliot Asher Abramson, was critically injured playing the sport he loved the most,” Jessica wrote. “A hero firefighter kept Eliot’s heart beating and the amazing surgeons at Harborview have kept him alive. While Eliot’s heart continues to beat, his injuries are too severe for him to survive much longer.”

Many lacrosse organizations shared their support and sympathy in the comments on the post.

“We’re heartbroken to hear this news,” Lacrosse Network wrote. “We’re thinking of Eliot, your family, and the Mercer Island Lacrosse community.”

Eliot was a midfielder who’d been playing the sport since he could walk, according to Jessica. Listed at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Eliot was expected to graduate in 2028. Teams within Arc Lacrosse Club announced they will honor Eliot during upcoming games, including the 2030 team, which will wear hair ribbons displaying his No. 9 jersey number.

His family shared that he’ll now save many lives as an organ donor.

“Eliot got his driver’s license a few months back and made the courageous decision to be an organ donor, a decision we now honor,” Jessica wrote in the Instagram post. “We are proud of this decision and the fact that he will be saving many lives.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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