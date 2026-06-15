Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announces early start of summer-season fire restrictions

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) has announced that fire restrictions on WDFW-managed lands go into effect on Monday, June 15, about two weeks earlier than in recent years.

These earlier restrictions are meant to reduce the risk of wildfire and are in response to previously declared statewide drought conditions and hot, dry weather predicted this summer.

Starting June 15, the following activities are restricted on WDFW-managed lands in Eastern Washington:

Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Discharging firearms for target shooting or other purposes, aside from lawful hunting, unless otherwise posted. Target shooting is permitted daily only during certain hours at two Department ranges.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.

Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads, and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

For more details, click here.

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