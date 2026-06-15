‘Wilkeson is more than a place’: Mayor steps down after leading town through Fairfax Bridge crisis

The mayor of Wilkeson, a town of approximately 500 people in Pierce County, has officially stepped down.

The mayor, Jayme Peloli, resigned last Thursday, pivoting to a new role as a government relations consultant, fighting for Carbon Canyon’s roads and bridges.

“This transition reflects a shared commitment to maintaining momentum on projects already underway while ensuring the town continues to position itself for long-term success,” the Town of Wilkeson stated.

Peloli made a name for herself taking on the state over the closed Fairfax Bridge. The state shut that 103-year-old bridge down last spring, the only way to drive into key parts of Mount Rainier National Park.

Since then, the town of about 500 people has struggled to hang on, with local businesses losing significant revenue. Peloli’s new role will allow her to focus on the roads and bridges that bring people, and dollars, to the town.

“This role was established to provide focused advocacy, intergovernmental coordination, partnership development, and strategic support for initiatives requiring dedicated attention and sustained engagement,” the Town of Wilkeson wrote.

A key area of Peloli’s new role will be to focus moving forward on advancing critical infrastructure priorities connected to Carbon Canyon and the SR 165 corridor, including transportation investments, mobility improvements, resiliency planning, secondary egress efforts, and continued coordination and advocacy to support restoration of reliable access and long-term solutions related to the Fairfax Bridge.

“Wilkeson is more than a place; it is a community defined by history, resilience, and shared purpose,” Peloli wrote in her resignation letter. “Over the past year, our community has navigated significant challenges and opportunities related to infrastructure, mobility, access, economic resiliency, and the future of the Carbon Canyon corridor.

“I remain deeply committed to the Town of Wilkeson and look forward to continuing to serve its future through advocacy and collaboration,” Peloli added.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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