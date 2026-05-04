Crash involving three semi-trucks closes portion of I-5 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 are closed in Lewis County because of a crash involving three semi-trucks.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash happened near milepost 60 in Toledo.

One semi is currently losing diesel fuel. WSDOT crews have 20 bags of absorbent materials on the way to clean up the spill.

This is the second crash in the area that is causing issues with the Monday morning commute.

Earlier in the morning, a car hit a WDOT vehicle about three miles away. WSDOT says one of its colleagues was hurt and taken to the hospital. The right lane in that area is open, but the left is still closed.

“Both crashes will take a while to clear and traffic is backed up. If you’re able to take an alternate route, please do so,” WSDOT said.

No word yet on the cause of either crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group