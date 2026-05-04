Pedestrian killed on I-405 after running across northbound lanes

I-405 was closed for approximately three hours near N.E. 160th Street in King County after a fatal collision occurred early Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 41-year-old person got out of their car, which had stalled on the left shoulder of I-405, and ran across the northbound lanes on foot.

A driver in another vehicle then crashed into the pedestrian. The pedestrian was ruled dead at the scene of the accident by WSP.

UPDATE 5:25 AM: Two right lanes of NB I-405 remain blocked just south of NE 160th St (MP 22) in Bothell due to a collision.



Incident Response, State Patrol and tow crews are on scene. Expect delays. https://t.co/HUHjNzUpNn pic.twitter.com/g1qqOEvmfe — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 4, 2026

The driver, a 26-year-old, contacted the authorities regarding the crash just before 5 a.m. and cooperated with law enforcement at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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