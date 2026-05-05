Motorcyclist dead after falling from West Seattle Bridge, police say

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the West Seattle Bridge early Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, patrol officers first responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on the 1st Avenue South off-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge just before 2 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man on the ground below, and Seattle Fire Department crews confirmed he was dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the motorcyclist was driving westbound on the bridge when he struck a guardrail while taking the off-ramp. He flew over the railing and landed on the 1st Avenue South sidewalk below, where he died from his injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner will take custody of the deceased. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) at 206-684-8923.

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