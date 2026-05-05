Leschi business owners frustrated with Seattle Parks construction project

SEATTLE — Some business owners in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood say they’re furious after they claim a construction site went up without warning.

The site is part of a $7.9 million Seattle Parks project that kicked off last September, upgrading infrastructure and enhancing the shoreline.

Construction equipment was brought in and fences set up on Friday, taking up dozens of parking spots along the waterfront and affecting nearby businesses.

Owners say the ongoing construction is driving customers and profits away.

“It’s during our busiest time of the year,” notes Yousef Schulman, owner of Leschi Market. The shop’s been family-run since 1948, now in its 4th generation. But this latest round of construction hurts.

“The impact will probably be about a 15 to 20%, if not more, reduction in sales that we depend on this time of year to get through the winter months. And, without it… You don’t know if you’re gonna make it or not,” said Schulman.

According to the Seattle Parks’ website, another round of construction is slated for December.

Schulman says the current situation all but erases parking for his customers. They’re forced to shop elsewhere, and, at this rate, he wonders how his business will make it through the summer.

“We understand construction projects have to happen. We understand that,” but Schulman asserts, “it’s about timing. And the timing is the worst possible time for the businesses in this area.”

For him, it’s literally driving business away.

The lack of parking spaces has locals like John Dockins thrown off.

“Usually, it’s pretty straightforward. You can always get some parking. You can usually come down here and find spots. Every once in a while, street parking,” says the frustrated neighbor. “But this is like 90% of the parking’s gone. I don’t know what people are gonna do.”

If the hassle’s too much, the King County Metro #27 bus is also an option. That route runs right along the water. But, as Schulman notes, who wants to carry multiple bags of groceries on the bus?

He also knows he can’t continue to lose customers at this rate all summer.

“We don’t know what we’re gonna do. Business will go down. If it goes down too much, I’ll retain staff as much as I can, and unfortunately, if I have to lay off, I will,” the owner admits. “Hopefully it doesn’t get to the point of closing.”

As for Seattle Parks, we did reach out for more information, including whether any advance notice was given before Friday’s construction started, or whether there have been any delays.

We have not yet heard back.

©2026 Cox Media Group