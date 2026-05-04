16 invasive newts with ‘potentially deadly pathogen’ seized in Whatcom County

EVERSON, Wash. — An Everson man is facing charges after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says they seized 16 illegally trafficked newts from him, which are carrying a potentially deadly disease.

According to WDFW, the man purchased the newts from a dealer in Boston – who’d reportedly been getting the federally prohibited species in Europe.

The Boston trafficker’s facility allegedly held between 300 and 500 amphibians and reptiles exposed to this potentially deadly pathogen.

Research suggests these pathogens can spread through direct contact and contaminated environments, with significant mortality rates and risk to native species.

WDFW says it got search warrants for shipment records to find out where the newts were sent.

WDFW forwarded charges to the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office last week. If convicted, this would result in a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail, and/or a fine of not more than $5,000 for each count.

“These coordinated state and federal efforts prevented the introduction and spread of a high-risk invasive species and a potentially devastating amphibian pathogen in Washington,” said Justin Bush, WDFW Aquatic Invasive Species Division Manager. “If introduced to the wild, either could have caused severe ecological damage and triggered costly long-term management efforts. This case underscores the importance of early detection and rapid response.”

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