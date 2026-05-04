Man randomly attacked outside of hotel in Seattle’s Central Business District

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for the person who randomly attacked a 34-year-old man in the Central Business District, landing him in the hospital.

At last check, he’s in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

It happened just after midnight on Monday.

Several people called 911 to report seeing a man lying outside a hotel on Madison Street.

Initial reports suggested the man may have fallen and hit his head. However, as the investigation progressed, officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed he’d been attacked.

Police say someone hit him over the head with an object while he was bent over, knocking him to the ground, then continuing to hit him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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