WA Supreme Court rules in attempt to repeal Millionaires Tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Monday, the Washington Supreme Court denied a conservative group’s request to pursue an attempt to repeal the state’s Millionaires Tax with a referendum.

Brian Heywood with the group Let’s Go Washington filed an emergency petition asking state Supreme Court justices to direct the Secretary of State to process referendum paperwork after the State Secretary. Steve Hobbs rejected the referendum, citing a provision that prohibits such a vote.

According to the ruling, the income tax’s so-called “necessity clause” is valid. This clause shields it from a referendum.

“Their petition concerns only whether ESSB 6346 (the Millionaires Tax as signed by the governor) is subject to a referendum, not the constitutionality of the tax. That issue is not before us in this case,” the ruling stated.

"We strongly disagree with this interpretation from the State Supreme Court. However, as they have relied so heavily on precedent in this ruling, for this court to be consistent, they should be expected to rely on precedent to reject the unconstitutional income tax as well. The income tax has 93 years of precedent and has been affirmed seven times. Not only have voters rejected it every time it’s been on the ballot, but our own court system has ruled it to be out of line with state law," Heywood said, in part, in a statement.

“Let’s Go Washington is continuing to explore every option available to the people to ensure that their voices are heard on the unconstitutional income tax,” Heywood ended his statement, saying.

Opposition can still move forward in the form of a ballot initiatve.

Opponents of the tax “would need to turn in 308,911 signatures by July 2 to get an initiative on the ballot this year, or by Dec. 31 if they opt for an initiative to the Legislature," according to the Washington State Standard.

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