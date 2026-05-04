Washington seeing record-high gas prices

Washington state’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has reached a record high of $5.67, according to new data from AAA.

The current average is 30 cents higher than a month ago and more than a dollar higher compared to a year ago.

Experts with GasBuddy anticipate these price fluctuations will continue in the short term, affecting daily commutes and household budgets.

Drivers are feeling the direct impact of the rising costs.

Colin Gibbs, a local driver, noted the necessity of paying the high prices despite the financial strain.

“They’ve been pretty high, but I mean, you just have to do it,” he said. “There’s nothing else you can do but pay it.”

He added that the increased fuel costs have caused him to alter his spending habits.

“I definitely cut back on eating out,” he said. “I try to eat at home more.”

Roy Queen, another driver, described the situation as “horrible,” particularly with summer travel plans approaching.

He highlighted the even higher cost of diesel.

“I mean, you just got to do what you got to do, make cutbacks,” Queen stated.

Washington is experiencing some of the highest gas prices in the nation.

The Governor’s office has not responded to KIRO 7 on whether the office would consider a potential suspension of the state’s gas tax.

For drivers looking to mitigate costs, using applications like GasBuddy can help identify stations offering the best deals.

Additionally, signing up for gas rewards programs can provide opportunities for cash back.

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