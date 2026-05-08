Kirkland PD latest agency to crack down on trafficking and prostitution

Three Eastside businesses are under investigation by Kirkland police for human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Not everyone got word about what happened. Two people claiming to be customers visited one of the businesses while a KIRO 7 crew was at the property.

“I’ve seen a lot of people,” a man who works near Miss A Salon in Bellevue told KIRO 7. “There’s one right there actually.”

Mid-interview, a man tried to enter Miss A.

He told KIRO 7 he was not aware the business was closed and ran away when asked what he hoped to accomplish there.

He might have claimed not to know what was going on, but Kristine Moreland saw it all firsthand.

“I witnessed a scene that sometimes feels like it’s a bit out of a movie,” Moreland said. “Where they are going in, serving a warrant, checking the space, bringing the victims out. That’s when the real work begins.”

Moreland’s nonprofit, The More We Love, accompanied Kirkland police while they executed search warrants at Miss A Salon in Bellevue, Crystal Asian Spa in Kirkland, and Amazing Head Spa in Bellevue. Her group aims to help trafficking victims.

Kirkland police are not the only ones cracking down on trafficking and prostitution.

Earlier this month, Federal Way’s city council eyed restrictions on massage parlors after the police chief claimed dozens were offering sexual services.

Last month, Bothell police shut down five massage parlors during a bust. According to investigators, they found used condoms and people actively performing sex acts when they went inside.

Thursday morning, Seattle police announced plans to combat human trafficking as hundreds of thousands of people prepare to visit the city for the World Cup.

“We are confident, with us working with our partners, we will keep survivors safe and put those responsible for human trafficking behind bars,” Chief Shon Barnes of the Seattle Police Department said.

Moreland said what is happening across the region to address trafficking is important work.

“I think a lot of people drive by and see them for what they advertise, massage parlors,” she said. “But there are young girls in there being victimized and trafficked and forced to do unthinkable things.”

Kirkland police said the investigation started after multiple community tips. Two people were reportedly arrested.

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