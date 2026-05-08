Weather Wrap: April showers bring May flowers, but what about May showers?

SEATTLE — April showers bring May flowers! We’ve heard that a thousand times for sure, and yes, that normally happens. However, that old line doesn’t mention the showers that normally fall in early May. In fact, it’s pretty rare to have a dry start to May.

So far this month, we’ve only had trace amounts of rain, and that’s it. It’s not measurable until it’s at least .01″. We don’t really have much potential for measurable rain until late next week at the earliest, which could mean we’re dry for the first two weeks of May.

The first two weeks of May have only been dry once, in 1946. One time! Last year, we only had .04″ in the first two weeks, which made May 2025 the second driest start to May on record.

The top five driest May records in Seattle:

0.12″ (2018 & 1992) 0.35″ (1947) 0.38″ (1967) 0.41″ (1946)

The wettest May on record: 3.82″ (2022)

The next chance for rain looks to come later next week as forecast models point to the potential for a broad trough of low pressure across the Northwest, which could bring cooler temperatures and rain chances.

Year-to-date, the Seattle area is running just about a half inch below normal rainfall. However, while March was a very wet month, there were fewer days with rainfall in April. Also, the wetter March in many parts of the state allowed grasses to grow faster and thicker than they might otherwise be for this time of year. Now that those fuels are dried, they’re becoming increasingly ripe to catch fire.

The outlook for rainfall through next Wednesday is for almost no chance of rain.

Until then, enjoy the warmth, but keep an eye out for wildfire!

©2026 Cox Media Group