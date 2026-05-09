Leschi construction paused ahead of Mother’s Day following community pushback

SEATTLE — At Leschi Marina, the parking lot has been re-opened just in time for Mother’s Day. That, after community pushed back against a city construction project.

But, it’s been a downright dangerous week for some because of it.

There’s been progress, but not before one lady broke her arm. An accident that could’ve been avoided if she’d had access to a handicapped parking space that was blocked off.

The owner of BluWater Bistro says a couple of days ago, an elderly woman who was coming to meet some friends for lunch, slipped and fell trying to navigate the stairs. Unfortunately, she broke her arm in two places, forced to go to the hospital.

The construction was also part of a planned “City of Seattle” waterfront renovation that local businesses knew was coming. They weren’t expecting it until the fall.

The construction has also caused problems for emergency vehicles.

“We called EMTs and Seattle Fire Department…our local station house is great; they were here within minutes,” says Bart Evans, owner of BluWater Bistro.

“But, of course, they couldn’t get in the lot either. So, they had to park offsite and bring a stretcher in.”

Evans estimates the construction cut into his business by 75-80%. He’s happy it’s resolved for now.

Especially, since he’s expecting 1,000 customers on Mother’s Day. There have been a few cancellations given the uncertainty but he’s also been contacting people to let them know parking is going to be available.

He also told KIRO 7 that he needs to re-stripe the parking lot himself so it’s not a free-for-all on Sunday.

“We all know the work needs done,” Evans agrees. “Nobody’s saying let’s stop this project…we’re not about that.”

Although the project was planned, local businesses say there was no advance notice when the construction site went up this week.

For Evans, that negatively impacted business in more ways than one. Especially, accessibility.

Those spots have since re-opened, freeing up more than 100 spaces along the waterfront but only after the community pushed for city officials to answer for the lack of communication.

That includes Seattle City Council Member Joy Hollingsworth, who was surveying things for herself.

“It’s definitely a learning lesson I think for all city departments that are doing any type of construction that’s going to impact community, small businesses,” says the City Councilmember.

“To make sure that before you’re starting the construction project, you’re reaching out. You’re doing mitigation. You’re doing planning. No surprises.”

Hollingsworth says construction is expected to resume in August. But, not before the contractor and Seattle Parks Department meet with local businesses to find an improved plan moving forward.

The businesses we spoke to are frustrated with the process and how this played out.

But, just to show what type of person Evans is, he was bringing the construction crews energy drinks and offering up free lunch for them the last couple of days.

A true sense of community. The same community that’s supported him through all this.it’s

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