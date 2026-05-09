Man arrested in connection with Tacoma homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a man was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on April 23.

The shooting happened near Earnest S. Brazil Street and South J Street at around 9 p.m.

Responding officers found a man at the scene who had been shot and later died at a local hospital, TPD said.

Officers arrested the suspect on Friday without incident and he has been booked into the Pierce County Jail facing homicide charges, according to Tacoma Police.

Homicide Arrest– 1100 block of S J St

Tacoma, WA – On May 8, 2026, detectives arrested an adult male in connection with the April 23, 2026, homicide investigation. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pierce County Jail on a homicide charge. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) May 9, 2026

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