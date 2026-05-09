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Man arrested in connection with Tacoma homicide

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Three teens arrested after Christmas Day shooting at Tacoma gas station
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says a man was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting and killing a man on April 23.

The shooting happened near Earnest S. Brazil Street and South J Street at around 9 p.m.

Responding officers found a man at the scene who had been shot and later died at a local hospital, TPD said.

Officers arrested the suspect on Friday without incident and he has been booked into the Pierce County Jail facing homicide charges, according to Tacoma Police.

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