4 injured in Tacoma I-5 wrong-way DUI crash

TACOMA, Wash. — Interstate-5 southbound in Tacoma was closed for several hours as crews investigated and cleared a wrong-way crash with several people injured.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on Sunday near S 84th Street.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts, one driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault. The driver was allegedly driving north in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred.

More charges could be brought forth, Watts said,

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Watts said four people were injured-- three of them seriously so.

The investigation is ongoing.

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